Jennifer Lopez Quietly Scales Back 'This Is Me...Now' Tour Amid Reports of Low Sales

Jennifer Lopez has quietly cancelled several stops on This Is Me…Now The Tour.

The 54-year-old pop star announced the tour, her first since 2019, in February. It is in support of her new album and musical movie, both of the same name.

However, this week a string of seven shows has been removed from the schedule on Ticketmaster and on Jennifer‘s social media accounts. She did not release a reason, but reports suggest that ticket sales might be the reason.

The shows in question were supposed to take place between August 20 and 31 with stops planned in Cleveland, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana and Houston, Texas.

Variety noted that three additional tour dates have been added in other cities. However, Ticketmaster’s sales data seems to suggest that many dates are not sold out with many tickets still available to purchase.

We will update you if we learn more about the cancelled dates.

