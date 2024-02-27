Jennifer Lopez Reveals 11 A-List Celebs Who Passed on Appearing in Her Musical Movie 'This Is Me... Now'

Jennifer Lopez has released her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on Prime Video and it gives fans an inside look at the making of her musical movie This Is Me… Now.

We get a close look at how Ben Affleck helped Jen make the movie, which is also available now on the Amazon streaming service.

Jennifer‘s movie features cameo appearances from stars like Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Derek Hough, Kim Petras, and many more.

Well, there were a lot of other stars who Jennifer asked to appear, but they all passed for various reasons. One celeb actually said yes and then dropped out at the last second.

“I don’t wanna force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is gonna be fun,’” Jennifer said. “People are scared. Scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I’m scared. I don’t act like I’m scared, but that’s the secret to my whole f–king career.”

Browse through the slideshow to see all the celebs who passed…