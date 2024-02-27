Chanel Iman & NFL Player Davon Godchaux Are Married, Wedding Details Revealed

Congratulations are in order for Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux!

The 33-year-old model and the 29-year-old New England Patriots defensive tackle just got married by eloping in the Caribbean this week.

Chanel and Davon have actually been legally married for over a month, after they had a civil ceremony in New York on January 10th, Vogue reveals.

For their elopement, the couple had a ceremony at sea on a yacht named Parillion in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, February 24th.

“We couldn’t wait for football season to be over so we can complete our union,” Chanel told Vogue.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” she shared of their big day. “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding—including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa—and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

Chanel has two daughters from a previous relationship, while Davon has a son from a previous relationship. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Capri, in September 2023.

Unfortunately, Davon‘s son was unable to make it.

“It was very heartbreaking to find out that we would have to proceed without one of our four,” the model said. “We look forward to celebrating our union with him all together at a later date this year [though].”

For the ceremony, Chanel looked gorgeous in a Zuhair Murad dress. Check it out HERE.

The ceremony was in Anguilla, and afterwards, they disembarked the boat for some island hopping, and the celebrations took place for three days on their charter!

“There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Chanel gushed. “We laughed, we cried, we danced—and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

Chanel and Davon have been together for a couple of years now, having first gone Instagram official in April 2022.

Congratulations to Chanel and Davon on their nuptials!!!