Lizzo Denies Turning Down Jennifer Lopez's Offer to Cameo in 'This Is Me...Now'

Lizzo was reportedly one of the 11 celebs who turned down Jennifer Lopez‘s offer to appear in her Prime Video musical movie This Is Me… Now.

The info was revealed by JLo‘s casting director in the movie musical’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Now, Lizzo is speaking out.

On TikTok, Lizzo stitched a clip from the documentary where Jennifer was reportedly told that Lizzo was not available to participate.

Lizzo then came on the screen and said, “Ain’t nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me. Jlo I love you.”

Jennifer‘s movie features cameo appearances from stars like Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Derek Hough, Kim Petras, and many more.

In the documentary, Jennifer also talked about a past abusive relationship and revealed the real reason her and Ben Affleck split up back in 2003.