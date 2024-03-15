Olivia Rodrigo's Team No Longer Allowing Contraceptives to Be Distributed at Her Concerts

Olivia Rodrigo has been getting praise on social media this week for allowing emergency contraceptives to be distributed at her concerts on the Guts Tour.

The 21-year-old singer recently launched Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.

Olivia previously announced that she would be partnering “with local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers can get the reproductive care they deserve.”

At a recent show in Missouri, where abortion is banned, fans were able to receive free Plan B pills and free condoms.

Well, that will no longer happen.

Variety reports that local abortion funds were told they are “no longer allowed to hand out free emergency birth control pills and other reproductive health resources at the concerts.”

DC Abortion Fund communications manager Jade Hurley said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “The #GUTSWorldTour is asking abortion funds not to bring emergency contraception (EC), condoms, or lube to tour stops. We hope to see this change before DC’s date on July 20th.”

