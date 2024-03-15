Simon Baker Goes Shirtless for Day at the Beach in Sydney

Simon Baker is having some fun in the sun!

The 54-year-old Australian actor – best known for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada and The Mentalist – walked along the beach after going for a dip in the ocean on Thursday afternoon (March 14) at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

For his beach outing, Simon showed off his fit physique while going shirtless in a blue bathing suit.

After drying off, Simon put on a cream-colored button-down shirt and tan hat as he left the beach and headed home.

Last month, Simon joined tons of other stars at the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in Gold Coast.

A few months ago, Simon was seen enjoying another day at the beach with one of his three kids.