Bradley Cooper Explains Why His 'Sex & the City" TV Debut 'Terrified' Him

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce 7 Months After Filing

Sat, 10 February 2024 at 1:29 pm

Margot Robbie Gets Support from Husband Tom Ackerley as She's Honored at AACTA Awards 2024

Margot Robbie Gets Support from Husband Tom Ackerley as She's Honored at AACTA Awards 2024

Margot Robbie is dazzling the red carpet!

The 33-year-old Barbie actress was joined by husband Tom Ackerley as she attended the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards on Saturday (February 10) in Gold Coast, Australia.

During the awards show, Margot was honored with the Trailblazer Award. Cate Blanchett presented the award to Margot while dressed up as “Middle-age Barbie.”

Other stars in attendance included Elsa Pataky, Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma, Harry Connick Jr, Joel Edgerton and girlfriend Christine Centenera, Ron Howard, Simon Baker, and Teresa Palmer.

If you missed it, Margot recently responded to all of the backlash after she was snubbed by the Oscars.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress. Cate is wearing an outfit by Armani Privé. Elsa is wearing a Rabanne dress. Christine is wearing a Rabanne dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 65+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
