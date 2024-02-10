Kylie Jenner Debuts New Pixie Cut in Major Hair Transformation!

Kylie Jenner is showing off her new haircut!

On Friday (February 9), the 26-year-old reality star and makeup mogul took to social media to debut her new super short hair cut.

“kris jenner is quaking,” Kylie captioned the selfie posted on Instagram.

Kris Jenner then took to the comments to react to Kylie‘s new hair cut, which fans are comparing to the 68-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s own signature pixie cut.

Keep reading to find out more…“you’re not even the fart,” Kris wrote, jokingly quoting Ice Spice‘s new song “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).”

Last week, Kylie brought 6-year-old daughter Stormi to a fashion show in Paris! Check out the super cute photos here.

