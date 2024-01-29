Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Watch Gigi Hadid Walk in Jacquemus 'Les Sculptures' Fashion Show in Paris

Kylie Jenner had a very special plus-one at the Jacquemus show!

The 26-year-old reality star and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi matched in red outfits at the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ “Les Sculptures” Fashion Show on Monday (January 29) held at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.

Fellow stars in attendance included Julia Roberts, Jack Harlow, Drag Race star Symone, designer and Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, French actress Tina Kunakey, And Just Like That actress Kristin Davis, Italian model Bianca Balti, and “Boys a liar” singer Pinkpantheress.

Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were among the models that walked in the show.

Last week, Kylie brought Stormi to the Valentino fashion show!

