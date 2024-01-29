Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2024 at 3:50 pm

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Watch Gigi Hadid Walk in Jacquemus 'Les Sculptures' Fashion Show in Paris

Kylie Jenner had a very special plus-one at the Jacquemus show!

The 26-year-old reality star and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi matched in red outfits at the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ “Les Sculptures” Fashion Show on Monday (January 29) held at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.

Keep reading to find out more…

Fellow stars in attendance included Julia Roberts, Jack Harlow, Drag Race star Symone, designer and Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, French actress Tina Kunakey, And Just Like That actress Kristin Davis, Italian model Bianca Balti, and “Boys a liar” singer Pinkpantheress.

Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were among the models that walked in the show.

Last week, Kylie brought Stormi to the Valentino fashion show!

If you missed it, an insider recently shared some new insight into Gigi and Bradley Cooper‘s romance.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
