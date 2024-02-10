Two 'Grey's Anatomy' Fan-Favorite Stars Returning for Season 20, Two Actors Join the Cast

We have some very exciting updates on season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy!

Ahead of the season 20 premiere of the long-running ABC medical drama, it has just been announced that two fan-favorite characters will be returning for the new season while two other actors will be joining the cast in recurring roles.

It has previously been revealed that 16 stars are returning for the new seasons while two actors left the cast after the last season.

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Click through the slideshow to find out who is returning and who is joining the cast…