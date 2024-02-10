Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Step Out for Date Night in Santa Monica

Sydney Sweeney is enjoying a night out with her fiance.

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress and Jonathan Davino stepped out for a dinner date at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Friday night (February 9) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, Sydney wore a tan dress with brown boots while Jonathan sported a cream-colored jacket paired with a black T-shirt and black jeans.

In a recent interview, Sydney revealed if she and Jonathan started planning for their wedding yet.

Sydney will next be starring alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, which hits theaters on Feb. 14 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Sydney is wearing a dress by Patou.

