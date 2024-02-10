Top Stories
Sat, 10 February 2024 at 11:57 am

Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Step Out for Date Night in Santa Monica

Sydney Sweeney is enjoying a night out with her fiance.

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress and Jonathan Davino stepped out for a dinner date at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Friday night (February 9) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sydney Sweeney

For their night out, Sydney wore a tan dress with brown boots while Jonathan sported a cream-colored jacket paired with a black T-shirt and black jeans.

In a recent interview, Sydney revealed if she and Jonathan started planning for their wedding yet.

Sydney will next be starring alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, which hits theaters on Feb. 14 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Sydney is wearing a dress by Patou.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino stepping out for the night…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney