Thu, 14 December 2023 at 9:03 pm

Sydney Sweeney Talks Wedding Planning With Jonathan Davino, Reveals If They've Started Yet

Sydney Sweeney is dishing on planning her wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino!

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress and the 38-year-old have been engaged for nearly two years, after she was first seen with an engagement ring on in March 2022.

While promoting her upcoming rom-com, Sydney opened up about on how their wedding plans are coming along and how far into it they are.

Check out what she said inside…

“I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she told ET, while confessing that they haven’t really done much wedding planning.

While their wedding plans are on hold, they are working together as producing partners with her Fifty-Fifty Films production company. They are both executive producers on Anyone But You!

“I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” she shared about working with Jonathan. “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

While Sydney has been out on a press tour for her new movie, Anyone But You, we last saw her out with Jonathan earlier this month in LA. Check out the pics!
