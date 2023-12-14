Charles Melton Reacts to 'May December' Being Considered a Comedy at Golden Globes

Charles Melton seems to be among the people confused about May December being classified a comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The new Netflix movie is nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and there are many fans who believe the film should’ve been eligible in the drama categories instead.

Charles is now sharing his thoughts on the move to put the movie in the comedy categories.

“I think filming it, it didn’t feel — with Samy’s script, and the direction of Todd, it didn’t feel funny, it’s a pretty complex kind of script,” Charles told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I think the only thing we can do, as artists, when making a project, for me as an actor, is to tell the character’s story. We have really no control of how the audience is going to receive what they see. And the beautiful thing about Todd, one of the many beautiful things, is that he displays this table of food for the audience, and you get to pick and choose what you want to take from it. To see the audience respond in laughter, I find that it’s sometimes easier to laugh than to cry. And discomfort can be an interesting thing to watch.”

