Emma Stone Wows in Louis Vuitton Dress at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere

The cast of the new movie Poor Things hit the red carpet in London for the film’s UK premiere!

Emma Stone led the red carpet arrivals at the event on Thursday night (December 14) at the Barbican Centre in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Suzy Bemba, and Vicki Pepperdine.

The movie is currently playing in limited release in the U.S. and is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.K. on January 12. Poor Things just received 13 nominations from the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and 7 nominations from the Golden Globe Awards.

Watch the trailer for the movie right now!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Browse through the gallery for 45+ photos of Emma Stone and others at the premiere…