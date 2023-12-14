Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 8:26 pm

Emma Stone Wows in Louis Vuitton Dress at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere

Emma Stone Wows in Louis Vuitton Dress at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere

The cast of the new movie Poor Things hit the red carpet in London for the film’s UK premiere!

Emma Stone led the red carpet arrivals at the event on Thursday night (December 14) at the Barbican Centre in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Suzy Bemba, and Vicki Pepperdine.

The movie is currently playing in limited release in the U.S. and is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.K. on January 12. Poor Things just received 13 nominations from the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and 7 nominations from the Golden Globe Awards.

Watch the trailer for the movie right now!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Browse through the gallery for 45+ photos of Emma Stone and others at the premiere…

