Sun, 10 December 2023 at 6:31 pm

'May December' Considered a Comedy by Golden Globes, Decision Leaves Fans Baffled - Read Reactions!

The movie May December is expected to receive a lot of award nominations this season, but one thing might surprise you.

The Netflix film is being classified as a “comedy” at the Golden Globes, a decision that has left fans baffled as most people believe the film is clearly a drama.

Natalie Portman is considered a frontrunner in the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category and the film likely will score a nomination for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. If the film was eligible in the drama categories, there would be a lot more competition and a nomination wouldn’t be as possible.

Natalie was joined by co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton at a UK screening of the movie on Wednesday (December 6) at the Curzon Bloomsbury theater in London, England.

Julianne and Charles will both be eligible in the supporting acting categories at the Golden Globes, which aren’t separated by drama and comedy.

Head inside to read what people are saying in reaction to the news…

Read what people are saying below…
