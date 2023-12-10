'May December' Considered a Comedy by Golden Globes, Decision Leaves Fans Baffled - Read Reactions!

The movie May December is expected to receive a lot of award nominations this season, but one thing might surprise you.

The Netflix film is being classified as a “comedy” at the Golden Globes, a decision that has left fans baffled as most people believe the film is clearly a drama.

Natalie Portman is considered a frontrunner in the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category and the film likely will score a nomination for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. If the film was eligible in the drama categories, there would be a lot more competition and a nomination wouldn’t be as possible.

Natalie was joined by co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton at a UK screening of the movie on Wednesday (December 6) at the Curzon Bloomsbury theater in London, England.

Julianne and Charles will both be eligible in the supporting acting categories at the Golden Globes, which aren’t separated by drama and comedy.

Head inside to read what people are saying in reaction to the news…

Read what people are saying below…

May December being placed in Comedy category at the Globes is fucking insane — Sound ➕ Vision (@PowPowPleasures) December 10, 2023

May December being placed in Comedy at the Globes is baffling btw — Cristian (@filmprcris) December 7, 2023

not me finding out that may december is supposed to be a black comedy until today when i saw they submitted the movie in the com/musical categories for golden globes😭😭 i’ve been fully treating it as a drama — bubs (@etoilepattinson) December 7, 2023

may december being submitted under comedy is so icky to me — ❤️‍🔥 (@ekinsudefenders) December 8, 2023

saltburn in drama and may december in comedy… golden globes sure are golden globesing — night goose (@gooozse) December 9, 2023

May December is very very very good despite some heavy handed animal motifs. Julianne Moore is exceptional as ever. BUT idg all of the reviews placing it as a comedy??? What was funny? Natalie Portman’s character, an egotist actress, could have been played for laughs but wasn’t! — Sophie Wilkinson (@sophwilkinson) December 9, 2023

may december my favorite musical i mean comedy i mean WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/pflwTCz4HG — day (@swandusik) December 10, 2023

MAY DECEMBER, a film about child grooming and abuse, was submitted as a "Comedy/Musical" at the Golden Globes. Tell me again why we should take the Golden Globes seriously? — Halloween 4: Return of Michael "Ashton" Myers 🎃 (@mikael_trashton) December 10, 2023

oh the discourse that will happen if may december gets nominated in the comedy category 😩 https://t.co/MDkWTc8VgK — kaleigh (@kaleighonline) December 10, 2023

Mind you, I think may December is great and Natalie was excellent. But it isn’t a comedy. But the globes always play loose with the comedy category (remember the Martian fiasco?). I just wish comedy in general was respected more at these shows in general. https://t.co/5LPZcGmSHR — Kevin Dawson (@DawsonforReal) December 10, 2023