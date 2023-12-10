Bronny James Makes USC College Basketball Debut Months After Cardiac Arrest, Dad LeBron James Attends His First Game

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr just made his collegiate basketball debut on Sunday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old athlete played his first game as a USC Trojan in the game against Long Beach State at the Galen Center arena.

Sitting courtside was, of course, Bronny‘s dad LeBron James, sister Zhuri and his grandmother Gloria James.

Previously, LeBron vowed not to miss his son’s first game, even if it conflicted with his Los Angeles Lakers schedule. Fortunately, it didn’t, as he had a winning game the night before and he has a couple of days off before the next.

While the season has been going on for weeks, this was the first time Bronny was able to play in a game after going into cardiac arrest earlier this year during a practice.

The reason for the cardiac arrest was found to be the cause of “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” his family shared in a statement in August.

Unfortunately, the Trojans were unable to pick up a win at Sunday’s game, but we’re glad to see Bronny back on the court and in good health!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Bronny James playing in his first USC basketball game…