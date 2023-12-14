Rosario Dawson Reveals She's Going to Be a Grandma!

Rosario Dawson is going to take on a special new role in 2024 – grandmother!

The 44-year-old Ahsoka actress revealed the exciting news in an interview this week and says that she plans on having her grandchild call her “Glamma” instead of “Grandma.”

Keep reading to find out more…

She told Page Six, “It’s very exciting.”

Rosario adopted her daughter Isabella, 21, back in 2014 when she was 11 years old. At the time, the young girl was in foster care and Rosario knew her biological mother, so she decided to give her a permanent home.

“It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be,” Rosario told Health magazine in 2021.

While Rosario has kept Isabella out of the spotlight for most of her life, she did share photo of her on Father’s Day 2021 to thank her stepfather for being a great grandfather.