ABC Officially Announces 'The Golden Bachelorette' Premiering in Fall 2024!

The Golden Bachelorette is officially happening!

During the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (February 10), ABC announced that the new spinoff series is currently in the works following the massive success of The Golden Bachelor.

Keep reading to find out more…The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere in fall 2024 and details surrounding the spinoff – including the lead and cast – will be revealed at a later date.

The Golden Bachelor premiered in September 2024 with lead Gerry Turner searching for love after losing his wife of 43 years. The show attracted the biggest multi-platform audience for the Bachelor franchise since 2020′s The Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley, then later Tayshia Adams, according to Variety.

The show was also ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

We recently rounded out our top choices for who could lead The Golden Bachelorette from Gerry‘s season of The Golden Bachelor.