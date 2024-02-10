'Abbott Elemtentary' Renewed for Season Four by ABC Days After Season Three Premiere!

Get ready for more Abbott Elementary!

Just three days after the season three premiere of the show created by and starring Quinta Brunson, ABC announced during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (February 10) that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a fourth season.

Keep reading to find out more…If you’re unaware, Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Since its premiere in 2021, Abbott Elementary has been a fan-favorite and has won several awards, including four Emmys and three Golden Globes.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET on ABC