Gypsy Rose Blanchard Deletes Social Media Accounts, Source Explains Why

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gained millions of followers on social media after she was released from prison, but she has changed her mind about having public accounts.

The 32-year-old victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy has deleted her social pages and a source is explaining what happened.

The insider told People that Gypsy‘s decision “was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”

Before deleting her socials, Gypsy took to her TikTok account to share a video in which she discussed regret she had with being so public after gaining her freedom.

“So a lot of people already noticed that I already deleted my Instagram—the public one—with the 7.8 million followers when I deactivated it or, I deleted it, I permanently deleted it,” she said in the since-deleted video. “A lot of people are like, ‘What happened?’ and what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch—something you can feel—people you can actually hug.”

She added, “With the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don’t want to live my life under a microscope. So I created a private Instagram, and I got it verified. And I had absolutely no doubts or trouble with deleting that public one. I had people who were like, ‘Oh my god, you’re insane for deleting that kind of a following.’ and I’m like, ‘I could give a F about a following.’ That’s not real life.”

She also addressed critics who say she didn’t take accountability for the role she played in her mother’s death.

“Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I’m sorry. I’m learning. I take accountability for my part, and I’m saying this right now. I’m taking accountability. I did a bad thing,” Gypsy said.

She added, “Let my actions match my words. And we’ll go from there. I definitely have a good support system. And I think I’m just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that’s been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out.”

