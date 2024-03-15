'Among Us' Animated Series Casts Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood & Ashley Johnson

The voice cast of the upcoming Among Us series has been revealed!

As fans of the popular video game know, Among Us revolves around a spaceship crew’s mission to discover the imposter among them. The show comes from CBS Studios and the game’s developer Innersloth.

On Friday (March 15), the first round of actors set to star in the Among Us series was announced!

Keep reading to find out more…

Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson are all joining the cast, THR confirmed.

According to the outlet, Randall will voice Red, the ship’s captain. The WandaVision star recently had voice roles in Clone High and Blue Eye Samurai.

Yvette is set to voice Orange, the ship’s head of HR.

Elijah will take on the role of Green, an unpaid intern on the spaceship.

Finally, Ashley will play Purple, who is the head of security. The actress is best known for her voice work in The Last of Us video games.

