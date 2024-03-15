Naomi Watts Walks with Great Dane While Filming 'The Friend' with Ann Dowd in NYC

Naomi Watts is hard at work on her new movie!

The 55-year-old Oscar-nominated actress walked around Washington Square Park with a black and white Great Dane dog while filming scenes for her new movie The Friend on Friday afternoon (March 15) in New York City.

Naomi bundled up in a gray coat, silk scarf, and a blue beanie as she was also joined on set by her co-star Ann Dowd.

Later that day, Naomi changed up her scarf and beanie as she filmed another round of scenes.

Keep reading to find out more…Written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, The Friend is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sigrid Nunez and follows “a New York writer in the aftermath of her lifelong friend and mentor’s unexpected death. Thereafter, she’s left to deal with his complicated literary legacy, three eccentric ex-wives — and a massive, brokenhearted Great Dane named Apollo,” according to Deadline.

The movie also stars St. Vincent, Bill Murray, Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, and Noma Dumezweni.

