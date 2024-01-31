'The Watcher' Season 2 on Netflix: Naomi Watts Gives Update, But Doesn't Have Much to Say

The first season of the Netflix series The Watcher debuted in October 2022, but we still haven’t heard much about the planned second season.

Ryan Murphy created the series for Netflix and the streamer renewed the show for season two more than a year ago. So, will stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale return for the next edition, or will there be a new family featured in the upcoming episodes?

Naomi spoke about The Watcher while promoting her new series Feud, also a Murphy show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I know they said yes to the next series, but I haven’t heard anything more,” she told EW. “To be honest, we left the house, so I don’t know if we’ll be coming back. I don’t know what the plan is there, so I can’t give you a straight answer, I’m afraid.”

Season one followed Nora and Dean as their family was terrorized by a mystery person who was obsessed with the house they moved into. By the end of the season, they moved out of the mansion, but we never learned who “The Watcher” was.

Jennifer Coolidge has also addressed the second season.