New Off-Broadway Musical 'Five' Takes Aim at Women in Trump's Life While Parodying Broadway's 'Six'

Six is a Tony-winning musical that continues to sell out performances on Broadway and now just a few blocks away, the parody musical Five is playing!

While Six lets the six ex-wives of Henry VII tell their stories, FIVE: The Parody Musical follows five ladies who were or are in the life of Donald Trump.

Five takes aim at Trump‘s current wife Melania, his ex-wives Ivana and Marla, his daughter Ivanka, and his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels. The show was originally set to close this month, but has been extended due to demand and will play an additional six weeks through April 21.

Creators Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna told Time Out New York, “The lightbulb moment came right after we saw Six. Who else can easily fight the battle of who had it the worst? And so was born, Five: The Parody Musical, a primary held by the women in the life of our loathsome 45th President. It is a parody that, at last, gives these women their moment in the limelight…and a chance to ‘grab back.’”

Watch a trailer for the show below and get tickets now.