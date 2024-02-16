'The Act' Star Joey King Says She & Gypsy Rose Blanchard Have 'Privately Talked'

Joey King is keeping in touch with Gypsy Rose Blanchard!

If you didn’t know, Joey starred in the 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, which is based on the true story of Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy‘s mother who subjected her to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy was imprisoned for eight years for her role in the murder of Dee Dee. She was released on parole in December 2023.

Joey recently revealed that she has been in contact with Gypsy following her release from prison.

“She and I have privately talked a little bit, which has been really nice,” she told Variety.

Dispelling rumors of bad blood between them following Gypsy‘s assertion that she was never consulted nor compensated for The Act, Joey continued, “Having that private conversation with her was really lovely. We both know that there’s absolutely no ill will towards one another. I really appreciated that we got to say those things to each other that were just really sweet and supportive because people are stupid and people assume whatever they want, and people are just going to make up stuff because it’s funny to them.”

