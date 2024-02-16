Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands While Visiting the Zoo in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are spending the day at the zoo!

The 44-year-old reality star and the 48-year-old blink-182 drummer held hands while visiting the zoo with her daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, (not pictured) on Friday afternoon (February 16) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

For their outing, Kourtney wore a cropped black jacket with black yoga pants while Travis showed off tattoos while wearing a Public Enemy tank shirt paired with a black beanie and black pants.

The day before, Kourtney was seen wearing a trenchcoat with a black sweater and jeans while she and Travis stepped out to do some sightseeing together.

Travis and his blink-182 bandmates will be touring across Australia and New Zealand over the next few weeks.

While celebrating Valentine’s Day Travis revealed when and where he and Kourtney conceived their son Rocky, who was born in November 2023.