Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal When & Where They Conceived Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just shared some TMI details about the conception of their baby Rocky.

The coupled welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

On Tuesday (February 13), Kourtney took to social media to share a throwback post, and Travis chimed in to reveal that the trip had a connection to the conception of their firstborn.

On Instagram, Kourtney posted a carousel of images from a trip to the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

The roundup included pics of Kourtney posing in the gorgeous landscape wearing a red bikini, Travis in a hot tub and other photos that captured their room.

“One year ago today,” Kourtney wrote in the accompanying caption. Travis chimed in, writing, “We made baby Rocky.”

The happy parents shared the first photo of Rocky in December 2023. Travis debuted a tattoo honoring his son earlier this month.

