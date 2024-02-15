Top Stories
Thu, 15 February 2024 at 12:02 am

Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg Cozy Up at Frame Event Hosted by Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating New York Fashion Week with a star-studded party!

The 43-year-old model and Frame designer Erik Torstensson co-hosted a party in honor of their new campaign on Monday night (February 12) held at French-Vietnamese restaurant Indochine in New York Fashion Week.

“Erik is an old friend, so when he came to me about the Frame campaign, I was so happy to collaborate,” Gisele shared with Vogue about the new campaign.

Keep reading to find out more…“I have been wearing the collection since they started over ten years ago, I love the easy elegance of what they do,” Gisele continue. “Every piece integrates into my life so seamlessly and what better than to be at NYFW celebrating with old friends and new, in my new leather trenchcoat.”

Guests in attendance included Paul Wesley and girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, Ashley Graham, Derek Blasberg and partner Nick Brown, Dianna Agron, Simon Huck, Taylor Hill, Poppy Delevingne, Zanna Roberts Rassi, AnnaSophia Robb, Jenna Lyons, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, sister Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, Rachel Zoe, Charlotte Lawrence, and Samantha Berry.

The event marks the first public event Gisele has attended following the death of her mother.

Click through the gallery for 45+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Photos: BFA
