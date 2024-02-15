Lil Jon Confirms Justin Bieber Was Offered Spot in Usher's Halftime Show, Reveals Why He Said No

Usher delivered a star-studded Halftime Show during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11). However, there were rumors that the lineup was supposed to include Justin Bieber.

According to Lil Jon, the rumors are true. The “Shots” rapper confirmed that Justin had been invited to join the group of musicians on stage.

He also explained why the singer turned the offer down.

Read more about Justin Bieber and the Super Bowl Halftime Show…

Speaking to TMZ, Lil Jon said that the singer “wasn’t really ready” for doing a performance of that scale.

“We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it,” he shared. “But I think Justin just wasn’t really ready to have a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eyeballs. I don’t know if he was ready to do all of that, you know?”

Justin‘s fans started believing that the singer would appear onstage during the show when he was spotted arriving in Las Vegas. However, he only attended the game. He watched with his wife Hailey, their friend Kendall Jenner and some other stars.

“I mean, he definitely was there supporting Ush and they’re really good friends and he definitely was supporting him,” Lil Jon said.

The timing for him to take the stage would be smart. After all, the singer did just deliver his first concert in over a year earlier this month.