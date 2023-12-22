Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share First Photos of Newborn Son Rocky Thirteen!

Ladies and gentlemen, meet baby Rocky Thirteen Barker!

On Friday (December 22), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took to Instagram in a joint post to share the first photos of their newborn son Rocky, who was born back on November 1.

In the first photo, Kourtney, 44, Travis, 48, and Rocky are all wearing black outfits as they lay on the floor in front of a fireplace.

While the couple doesn’t show any photos of Rocky‘s face, they did share photos of his cute little feet, along with a photo of Kourtney breastfeeding him and a photo of Travis giving him a kiss.

Baby Rocky joins Kourtney‘s three kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. He also joins Travis‘ kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Just the other day, Kourtney shared an uplifting message to fellow new moms about body positivity.