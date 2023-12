The Richest 'Game of Thrones' Stars, Ranked (No. 1's Net Worth is Nearly $100 Million More Than No. 2's!)

Game of Thrones is the sort of industry dominating, pop culture titan that comes around every so often and totally changes the game. And while the characters fought for the Iron Throne, the show made its stars very wealthy in real life.

The HBO show brought the world of Westeros to life straight from the pages of George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire novels and became a breakaway hit that fans are still talking about four years after the grand finale.

It’s such a beloved franchise that it expanded with the release of a new spinoff series House of the Dragon, which started in 2022 and was almost instantly renewed for a second season.

The original cast is made up of an incredible group of talented actors. Some of them, especially the youngest stars, came to fame with Game of Thrones and have gone on to find success elsewhere. Take Sophie Turner, for example, who brought Sansa Stark to life and went on to join the X-Men franchise, portraying one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Others enjoyed successful careers before joining the series and continue to star in major projects across the globe in 2023.

Who has amassed the largest approximate net worth over the years? We did some digging and put together a ranking from lowest to highest. With a worth of approximately $120 million, the top earner has the competition beat by a landslide.

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the wealthiest members of the Game of Thrones cast based on their estimated net worth…