Kourtney Kardashian Returns to Gym After Giving Birth, Talks Postpartum Bodies in Uplifting Message

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back into motion again after welcoming her first child with Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder and reality star gave birth to a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker in November.

Seven weeks later, she took to her Instagram story to open up about returning to the gym. Kourtney paired the update with a meaningful reflection on postpartum bodies.

Sharing a clip of herself walking on the treadmill, Kourtney revealed how she was getting back into the swing of things.

“7 weeks postpartum : first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline,” she wrote.

Kourtney continued, stressing that she was “taking it easy.”

“no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she added.

