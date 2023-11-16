Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Newborn Son's Birth Certificate Released - His Name & Birthdate Revealed!

We’re getting new details about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s new baby boy!

Earlier this month, sources confirmed that the 44-year-old reality star and the 48-year-old blink-182 drummer had welcomed their first child together.

Since then, the couple have kept quiet about their son, but on Thursday (November 16) his birth certificate was released online.

Keep reading to find out more…

The birth certificate obtained by The Blast officially confirms that Kourtney and Travis named their baby Rocky Thirteen Barker. He was born on Wednesday, November 1 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Months before the baby was born, Travis revealed that he and Kourtney were planning on naming their son Rocky Thirteen.

Baby Rocky joins Kourtney‘s three kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. He also joins Travis‘ kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this week, Kourtney returned to Instagram for the first time since Rocky‘s birth.