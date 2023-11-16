Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2023 at 4:05 pm

Lukas Gage Attends 'Fargo' Season Five Premiere Following Chris Appleton Divorce News

Lukas Gage Attends 'Fargo' Season Five Premiere Following Chris Appleton Divorce News

Lukas Gage is making his first red carpet appearance following news of his divorce.

The 28-year-old actor stepped out for the season five premiere of Fargo on Wednesday night (November 15) held at Nya Studios in Los Angeles.

The premiere marks the first time Lukas has stepped out in public since it was revealed that his husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Joining Lukas at the Fargo premiere were his co-stars Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Juno Temple and boyfriend Michal Szymanski, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Sprull, Jessica Pohly, Nick Gomez, and Dave Foley.

The latest installment of Fargo is set in “Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.”

Fargo season five premieres on FX on Tuesday, Nov. 21

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
