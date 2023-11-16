Matthew Perry's Friend Lauren Graham Reveals How He'd Been Doing Prior to His Death

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham is speaking about the sudden loss of her friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The pair worked together on some TV shows: Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple and Go On.

Keep reading to find out more…

“No one made me laugh as hard. I mean, just tears streaming. There was just so much joy being around him and being his friend,” Lauren said during an interview with CBS Mornings.

About his past year, she said “This last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote and of how many people it touched. It was a success that gave him a level of happiness. I hadn’t seen in him in a really long time, so that’s a nice memory.” Matthew openly spoke about his struggles with addiction, and wrote about it in his 2022 memoir.

About his death, Lauren shared, “I’m still in shock. It’s just a really tragic loss, and he leaves his beautiful work behind, and that’s something to be thankful for. Again, the book really meant something to him, so it was a really happy year for him.”

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.