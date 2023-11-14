Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her husband Travis Barker‘s birthday with her first public comments since welcoming their first child together.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) to share some intimate photos that were taken while she was pregnant.

Kourtney also wrote a sweet message in which she referenced welcoming a baby boy.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever,” Kourtney said.

Kourtney gave birth 10 days ago and we have since learned the special meaning behind their son’s name.