Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 5:32 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her husband Travis Barker‘s birthday with her first public comments since welcoming their first child together.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) to share some intimate photos that were taken while she was pregnant.

Kourtney also wrote a sweet message in which she referenced welcoming a baby boy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever,” Kourtney said.

See all of the photos she shared HERE.

Kourtney gave birth 10 days ago and we have since learned the special meaning behind their son’s name.

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 01
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 02
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 03
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 04
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 05
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 06
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 07
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 08
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 09
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 10
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 11
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 12
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 13
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 14
kourtney kardashian breaks silence after giving birth 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images