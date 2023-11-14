Lily Allen Calls Out Russell Brand, Jimmy Carr & Jonathan Ross for Sexual Assault Joke

Lily Allen is calling out Russell Brand for a rape joke made at her expense between himself, Jimmy Carr, Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross.

The 38-year-old “Smile” singer recalled the moment on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007.

At the start of the show, Jonathan moved Lily, “the only sexually attractive young lady” on the panel, away from panelists Russell and Noel Fielding to the “sexless zone,” saying it was to protect her.

Keep reading to find out more…

“And then Lily may go home with her dress still on,” Jonathan said, to which The Great British Bake Off co-host responded: “How dare you – we’re not rapists.”

Jimmy then asked why he was wearing a cape “if [he] wasn’t a rapist,” with Noel explaining that his cape was actually a Jack the Ripper cape.

“He wasn’t a rapist, he was a…” Noel replied, before Russell added: “Serial murderer.”

“There’s a difference. There is no direct corollary between rapes and capes, it’s just a rhyme. Leave him alone,” Russell added.

In an interview with Grazia, Lily said it was “horrendous.”

“[There was a clip] where I was on a chat show with Russell Brand and Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross. And there are comments, I think, about me being raped or something. And I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that’s really horrendous,” she said.

“It makes me uncomfortable, but I don’t think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture.”

If you didn’t know, Russell Brand is facing another sexual assault allegation as of earlier this month.