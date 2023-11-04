Russell Brand Sued, Accused of Sexual Assault By an Extra On The Set of His Movie 'Arthur'

Russell Brand is facing another sexual assault allegation.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor was sued in New York City by a woman who worked as an extra on the set of his 2011 movie, Arthur. She goes by the pseudonym Jane Doe in the legal documents.

Said documents include details about two alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior from Russell on set.

According to People, the woman alleged that Russell showed the woman his penis “in full view of the cast and crew.”

She further alleged that she was assaulted in a bathroom “as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

Russell was named as a defendant in the case alongside the movie’s production companies, Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Discoveries.

The documents note that the woman suffers “extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear” and has issues with trusting people.

She has requested to not be named in the legal battle and to make is to that the defendants are unable to name her in an attempt to protect her career.

“I still maintain my career as an actor, and I am terrified of being blacklisted in the industry or suffering other negative effects beyond what I already suffered if my name is associated with a sexual assault lawsuit against others in the industry,” she explained.

Russell does not appear to have responded to the allegations at this time.

The lawsuit follows additional allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse leveled against him by four women in September. Russell broke his silence to maintain his innocence and express distrust of the media after the report broke. He later questioned if he was being “silenced” by the media.

As a result of the previous allegations, Russel had a book deal paused and tour dates postponed. YouTube also removed monetization from his channel.

At the time, comments from ex-wife Katy Perry about Russell resurfaced.