Look Inside Christian Siriano's 15th Anniversary Party with Sarah Michelle Gellar & So Many Other Stars!

Can you believe it has already been 15 years since Christian Siriano launched his fashion line?!

The Project Runway alum and CFDA designer hosted an intimate cocktail event in honor of his brand’s 15th anniversary on Thursday night (November 2) at Nic’s on Beverly in Los Angeles.

Celebs in attendance at the event included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Krysten Ritter, Ashlee Simpson, Symone, Michelle Trachtenberg, Chrishell Stause, and Candice Huffine.

“Celebrating 15 years in Fashion last night in LA with some amazing women who I have loved dressing over the years!! Thank you so much for coming out! It’s hard to get the LA girlies out of the house so many didn’t show up lol but thank you for the ones that did from my heart!” Christian wrote on Instagram.

