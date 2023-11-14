Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2023 at 5:17 pm

Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, & Matt Bomer Get Support From Big Stars at 'Maestro' NYC Screening

Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, and Matt Bomer are finally able to start promoting their movie Maestro now that the strike is over!

The three actors appeared together at a special screening hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Monday night (November 13) at The Whitby in New York City.

The screening was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Lin and it was attended by stars like Brian Cox, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, Kevin Bacon, Dianna Agron, Brooke Shields, Michael Kors, Chloe Moretz, Patrick Wilson, and Dagmara Dominczyk, among many others.

Bradley and Carey also attended a BAFTA screening that day, which you can see in the gallery.

Maestro is a “towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.” The film will be released in select theaters on November 22 ahead of a Netflix drop on December 20. Watch the trailer now!
Photos: Getty
