Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 5:13 pm

Karlie Kloss Buys Fashion Magazine i-D From Vice Media Group

Karlie Kloss Buys Fashion Magazine i-D From Vice Media Group

Karlie Kloss is making a big new purchase.

The 31-year-old model and entrepreneur acquired fashion publication i-D Magazine from Vice Media Group amid the group’s restructuring post-bankruptcy, via Variety.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Karlie will lead the British brand as the CEO, with i-D‘s top editor Alastair McKimm to expand his role as chief creative officer and global editor-in-chief.

The sale was handled through Karlie‘s newly formed company, Bedford Media, where she serves as chairwoman.

She “has a deep passion for technology and the intersection of fashion, media and culture and how we can create interconnectivity between the digital and physical worlds,” a rep said in a statement.

In 2020, she was part of an investor group that acquired W Magazine, the fashion publication formerly owned by Condé Nast.

In personal news, Karlie Kloss opened up about her body four months after welcoming her second child with husband Joshua Kushner.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Karlie Kloss

Getty Images