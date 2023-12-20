Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Addresses Fake Posts Slamming Her Engagement to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Max Ehrich is setting the record straight after someone impersonated him on Instagram!

In 2020, the 32-year-old actor was engaged to Demi Lovato for two months.

After the 31-year-old singer got engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on December 17, someone posing as Max wrote that Demi would be “unhappy” forever.

Max to took Instagram to clarify that he was not the one who wrote the messages, and he shared how he really feels about Demi‘s new fiancé.

In a December 20 post, the person running the fake account wrote, “I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love. Love you forever.”

“You’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me,” they wrote to Jutes. “Now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault.”

In response, Max shared a screenshot of his thoughts written in his notes app.

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi‘s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he said in his statement. “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.”

The actor continued, “I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness. I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

In a 2021 interview, Demi called their split from Max “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”