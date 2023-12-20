Jessie J Poses for 1st Family Portrait With Son Sky & Partner Chanan Safir Colman, Celebrates Special Anniversary

Jessie J is showing off her “Masterpiece” of a family and marking a special anniversary with her partner Chanan Safir Colman.

On Wednesday (December 20), the duo journeyed to LaplandUK at Whitmoor Forest in Ascot, England with their seven-month-old son Sky. While there, they posed for what is seemingly their first formal portrait, and it’s really too cute for words!

In the photos, baby Sky is dressed up like Santa in a red suit and matching hat. He has the biggest smile on his face while snuggling with his parents. Jessie and Chanan coordinated in green outfits, adding an extra dose of Christmas spirit to the outing.

Their outing came on a special day for Jessie and Chanan‘s relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to her Instagram story, Jessie revealed that two years ago the couple took a big step in their relationship while she was sick with Covid.

“Two years ago for the first time we FaceTimed for the first time, and now we have a little baby seven-month-old in the other room sleeping,” she reflected while laying with Chanan.

The couple welcomed their son in May, and we’ve gotten some very sweet updates since then. That includes a photo of Sky that was 13 years in the making.

Scroll through the photos of the happy family in the festive location in the gallery…