Sabrina Carpenter Reveals How She Was Invited to Join Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour,' & the Celebrity Who Made Her Emotional When They Met

Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about special experiences with her idols, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney!

In a new interview with Grammy.com, the 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer reflected on some of the most important moments of her 2023.

It was a big year for the former Disney star, who joined Taylor on The Eras Tour and released the deluxe version of her album, emails i can’t send. Sabrina was also honored as Variety‘s Rising Star.

She dished on receiving an invite to open for Taylor and recalled shedding a few tears meeting Paul at a party.

Sabrina shared that she found about going on tour with Taylor via text. “There were a lot of emojis and exclamation points,” she remembered. “That was really how it happened; it wasn’t through managers or anything. When Taylor texted me and asked if I wanted to come on tour with her, I threw my phone across the room.”

She added, “It’s a really surreal thing. I covered one of her songs when I was 9 years old and definitely, throughout my life, she was an artist and a songwriter and businesswoman who I’ve always admired. So to call her a friend and be a part of something as iconic as this tour, I still can’t process it.”

The “Feather” singer also had a memorable interaction this year with Paul, another one of her musical heroes.

“I met Paul McCartney back in March,” she shared. “It was at a party, which is not the environment you want to meet your biggest icon in. But he was so present, sweet and gracious with me. You know the kind of eye contact that someone makes with you and you’re like, “You’re a real person, I’m just not sure I believe it.”

“I definitely did start crying a little bit, which is not something I do often,” the singer noted. “I’ll remember it forever and I hope I can see him again.”

