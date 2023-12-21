Timothee Chalamet Enjoys LA Before Hosting Fan Event With Kid Cudi Amid 'Wonka' Success

Timothee Chalamet is keeping busy as his musical movie Wonka tops the North American box office!

The 27-year-old actor stepped out for a bite to eat with friends, including producer Ryan Friedkin, at Langer’s World Famous Hot Pastrami in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 20).

Afterwards, he linked up with his buddy Kid Cudi to host a screening of Don’t Look Up for 800 lucky fans at the TLC Chinese Theatre.

While grabbing lunch, the actor paired dark pants with a sky blue jacket, coral shoes and a beaming smile. Timothee pulled the hood of his jacket over his head to cover his face while walking around.

He changed into a pair of olive cargo pants and a black jacket with a backwards baseball cap when he took the stage with Kid Cudi, who opted for a much brighter outfit.

His outings come as Wonka enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office.

