Gabby Barrett Won't Duet With Male Artists Because She Doesn't Want to 'Jeopardize' Her Marriage

Gabby Barrett is sharing why she won’t accept duets with male artists.

During an appearance on the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast, the 23-year-old “I Hope” singer spoke about her relationship with her husband, Cade Foehner.

Gabby and Cade met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol and got married in October 2019.

She explained that she prioritizes him over potential musical opportunities that might make him uncomfortable.

Keep reading to find out more…

“There’s been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of,” the country star said. “And something between myself and my husband…I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that.”

She added, “There’s been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that go along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”

Ultimately, Gabby said on the podcast, she just doesn’t want to “jeopardize her marriage” for a duet.

“I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight,” the singer concluded.

In August, Gabby revealed that she and Cade are expecting their third baby.