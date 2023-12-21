Madonna Welcomes Santa Claus to the Stage During 'Celebration Tour' Stop in DC

Madonna got in some quality time with Santa Claus before the busiest night of his year.

On Tuesday (December 19), the Queen of Pop welcomed the Christmas icon onstage with her during her Celebration Tour performance at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Wearing his iconic red suit, Santa sat alongside Madonna during the Ballroom segment of the five-act show. He appeared to be having an excellent time with the legendary musician.

Fans will likely recall that Santa isn’t the first celeb to join Madonna during this particular segment. Other guests have included the likes of Julia Garner (who was supposed to play the musician in a scrapped biopic). Her daughter Lourdes Leon also participated in the segment!

Madonna launched the U.S. leg of her tour earlier this month. Check out the setlist.

Did you know that she released one of the most expensive music videos of all time?!

