Nick Minaj Reveals How Becoming a Mother Changed Her Life & Made Her Less 'Selfish'

Nicki Minaj is opening up about becoming a mother!

The 41-year-old rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son in September 2021.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicki explained to Stephen how motherhood has changed her so far.

She shared that her life was a lot more “selfish” before she had a child to consider.

When Stephen asked Nicki what’s surprised her the most about becoming a mom, the “FTCU” performer replied, “Just seeing how much more you could love. Because my life was so selfish before he came here.”

“I could do anything I wanted when I wanted,” she reflected. “I could take my phone out for days, I could sleep for days, I could travel whenever I wanted to. And since this little human came onto planet Earth, I can’t do anything without thinking about him first.”

Clearly, all of the challenging adjustments are more than worth it for Nicki.

“There’s this thing that happens everyday when I see his face, which is more than anything money could buy in the world, really,” she said on the show. “And so, I’m really happy I pushed him out.”

Nicki recently teased a collaboration with Rihanna on the deluxe version of her album, Pink Friday 2.