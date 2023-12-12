Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 3:54 pm

The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost

Continue Here »

The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost

Music videos can be as expensive (or as cheap) as an artist and their record labels want them to be.

There’s good reason to invest in a memorable visual: with the right impact, a music video can elevate a song entirely and keep it moving steadily up the charts – and even cause an entire cultural shift, influencing generations to come.

Over the years, there have been a handful of artists who’ve managed to break the bank in a huge way to bring their songs to life, for a variety of reasons: be it technological feats, superstar cameos or just massive set undertakings, there are a select few clips that have gone down in history as the most expensive music videos of all time.

This Top 10 takes into account the price tag of the music video based on present day inflation, not just the original amount spent.

Click through to see the most expensive music videos ever…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aqua, EG, Extended, Guns N' Roses, Limp Bizkit, Madonna, MC Hammer, Michael Jackson, Music, Slideshow, Videos

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images