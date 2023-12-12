The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost

Music videos can be as expensive (or as cheap) as an artist and their record labels want them to be.

There’s good reason to invest in a memorable visual: with the right impact, a music video can elevate a song entirely and keep it moving steadily up the charts – and even cause an entire cultural shift, influencing generations to come.

Over the years, there have been a handful of artists who’ve managed to break the bank in a huge way to bring their songs to life, for a variety of reasons: be it technological feats, superstar cameos or just massive set undertakings, there are a select few clips that have gone down in history as the most expensive music videos of all time.

This Top 10 takes into account the price tag of the music video based on present day inflation, not just the original amount spent.

