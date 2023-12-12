Anne Hathaway Talks Scrapped 'Spider-Man' Role & How Losing That Project Opened the Door For Another

Tobey Maguire was originally slated to make a fourth Spider-Man movie and Anne Hathaway was attached to join the cast, but the film was never made.

Sam Raimi‘s trilogy of movies were released in 2002, 2004, and 2007, with the fourth movie scheduled for release in May 2011. The director dropped out of the film as he didn’t feel he could deliver the movie in time.

Anne was attached to play Black Cat in the film, but never got the chance to step into the character’s shoes. She told Variety that she never tried on a costume or even saw a script.

Thanks to the movie not being made, Anne says she got another exciting role.

“If [Spider-Man 4] had gotten made, I don’t know if I would’ve been considered for [The Dark Knight Rises],” she said. “Perhaps [Christopher Nolan] would’ve said, ‘No, she’s occupied in another universe.’”

Anne is also opening up about another scrapped movie project.