Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 3:52 pm

Anne Hathaway Talks Scrapped 'Spider-Man' Role & How Losing That Project Opened the Door For Another

Anne Hathaway Talks Scrapped 'Spider-Man' Role & How Losing That Project Opened the Door For Another

Tobey Maguire was originally slated to make a fourth Spider-Man movie and Anne Hathaway was attached to join the cast, but the film was never made.

Sam Raimi‘s trilogy of movies were released in 2002, 2004, and 2007, with the fourth movie scheduled for release in May 2011. The director dropped out of the film as he didn’t feel he could deliver the movie in time.

Anne was attached to play Black Cat in the film, but never got the chance to step into the character’s shoes. She told Variety that she never tried on a costume or even saw a script.

Thanks to the movie not being made, Anne says she got another exciting role.

Keep reading to find out more…

“If [Spider-Man 4] had gotten made, I don’t know if I would’ve been considered for [The Dark Knight Rises],” she said. “Perhaps [Christopher Nolan] would’ve said, ‘No, she’s occupied in another universe.’”

Anne is also opening up about another scrapped movie project.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Spider Man

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images